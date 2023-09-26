Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Target, citing retail crime set to shutter nine stores

The retailer has set an Oct. 21 closure date for the stores

close
The National Retail Federation estimates retailers lost $100 billion last year to theft. video

Retailers forced to change operations after record retail crime

The National Retail Federation estimates retailers lost $100 billion last year to theft.

Target said Tuesday a handful of stores will see their doors shuttered, citing theft and organized retail crime that put safety and business performance at risk.

The four states where the impacted stores are located include New York, Washington, California and Oregon, according to a press release. The retailer has set an Oct. 21 closure date for nine stores.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Target

Target initially irked conservatives with Pride displays that featured a plethora of children’s items, but outraged the LGBTQ community when the displays were dialed back ahead of Pride Month. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Before making this decision, we invested heavily in strategies to prevent and stop theft and organized retail crime in our stores, such as adding more security team members, using third-party guard services, and implementing theft-deterrent tools across our business. Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully," Target said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.