Target, citing retail crime set to shutter nine stores

Target said Tuesday a handful of stores will see their doors shuttered, citing theft and organized retail crime that put safety and business performance at risk.

The four states where the impacted stores are located include New York, Washington, California and Oregon, according to a press release. The retailer has set an Oct. 21 closure date for nine stores.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Before making this decision, we invested heavily in strategies to prevent and stop theft and organized retail crime in our stores, such as adding more security team members, using third-party guard services, and implementing theft-deterrent tools across our business. Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully," Target said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.