Target is bringing Warby Parker eyeglass shops to stores

Target is introducing a handful of Warby Parker eyeglass "shop-in-shops" this year.

The retailer revealed Thursday that it and the eyeglasses seller are bringing in-store "Warby Parker at Target" shops to five Target locations during the second half of the year.

The first so-called "shop-in-shops" are set to appear within five Targets located in Willowbrook, Illinois; Bloomington, Minnesota; Brick, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; and Exton, Pennsylvania.

They will "offer products and services — including glasses, sunglasses, contacts, eye exams and vision tests — that are consistent with the eyewear brand’s current omnichannel experience," Target and Warby Parker said. Warby Parker at Target will also be "discoverable" on Target’s website.

The two retailers said shoppers can expect to see additional "Warby Parker at Targets" next year "with the opportunity for more in the coming years."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 122.50 -1.54 -1.24% WRBY WARBY PARKER INC. 24.42 +0.11 +0.45%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Warby Parker co-CEO Dave Gilboa said the eyewear company was "excited to explore an entirely new retail format that brings holistic vision care offerings… to more people around the country."

Warby Parker has 276 of its own stores in the U.S. and Canada. It also does business online.

Target has done "shop-in-shops" before.

TARGET SHARES PLUNGE AFTER LACKLUSTER SALES AHEAD OF HOLIDAY SEASON

In 2020, for instance, the retailer inked a partnership with Ulta Beauty to bring "Ulta Beauty at Target" in-store locations to a slew of Targets across the country. The retailer said it aimed to ultimately have 800.

Other retailers have also delved into the "stores within stores" concept.

Kohl’s has a deal with WHP Global, which owns Babies "R" Us, under which the Wisconsin-based retailer began standing up in-store Babies "R" Us shops within stores this past fall. It plans to have 200 total.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Warby Parker was founded in 2010. It has said its mission is to "inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style — without charging a premium for it."