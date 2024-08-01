Expand / Collapse search
Kohl’s
Babies 'R' Us coming to Kohls stores in the fall

Kohl's has 200 in-store Babies "R" Us shops planned

Babies "R" Us shops will start to appear in Kohl’s this fall.

That will happen over the next few months as the retailer launches more and more of the 200 total in-store Babies "R" Us shops it said earlier this year it planned to add to Kohl’s locations.

The retailer said Thursday the first of the Babies "R" Us at Kohl’s sections have already launched.

Kohl's has 200 in-store Babies "R" Us shops planned (Kohl's)

The in-store Babies "R" Us shops will sell "baby gear, activity, bath, furniture, feeding and safety" items from 90 brands, according to Kohl’s. Baby Bjorn, Fisher-Price, Hello Bello, Stokcraft, Sealy, Baby Brezza and Oxo Tot are among them.

The shops come out of a partnership with Babies "R" Us owner WHP Global.

The merchandise in them will "compliment Kohl’s existing assortment of baby apparel" positioned next to the Babies "R" Us shops, the retailer said. It is also putting its new maternity brand, Motherhood, nearby.

High chairs and other items at Babies "R" Us at Kohl's

Kohl’s said it aimed to make the Babies "R" Us shops interactive. They will sprawl 750 to 2,500 square feet, depending on the location, according to the retailer.

Babies "R" Us at Kohl’s has gone live online too, with "more details" about the affiliated online registry coming in the quarter.

In May, Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said the Babies "R" Us partnership "allows us to serve the family in a more complete way during an important period of their lives by creating a meaningful presence in the baby gear category."

Kohl's storefront with logo

As a Kohl's Rewards member, you earn 5% on every purchase, every day  (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

"Baby gear is a large category that has seen disruption in the competitive landscape in recent years," he added. "Kohl’s new commitment to this space represents a significant growth opportunity and broadens our reach with younger customers."

Kohl’s said in late June that the 200 Babies "R" Us shops would be located at stores across more than 30 states.

The retailer operates a total of over 1,100 Kohl’s nationwide, according to its website.

Kohl’s, which dates back to the 60s,  had a market capitalization of $2.25 billion as of Thursday.