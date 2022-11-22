Tampax faces boycott calls for 'sexualizing women' in controversial tweet

Tampax has been accused of "sexualizing women" after posting a controversial tweet that went viral and led to calls for a boycott of the company.

"You are in their DMs. We are in them. We are not the same," the popular sanitary hygiene brand posted in a Tweet on Monday.

The tweet was a parodied take on an internet meme referencing a person "sliding into their DMs," or asking a person out online compared to someone inserting a tampon during their period.

Tampax asserted that, since its product was inside the person, they were superior.

Tampax - which says it is "committed to making period conversation as normal as periods, so we all can feel educated, empowered and limitless every day of the month" - followed it with another post, re-sharing the initial tweet and explaining how they "refused to let Twitter shut down before we shared this tweet."

While many were baffled by the tweets, finding it 'creepy' and 'gross', others felt it 'sexualized periods.’

Following the Tweet, many outraged customers began tweeting under #BoycottTampax.

"Real weird for a company that sells products made for woman’s natural bodily functions to make a tweet sexualizing woman for using their products," one disgruntled customer wrote.

"You. Are. Gross. It never ceases to amaze me how brands are so ready to alienate their core demographic. It's certainly an interesting business strategy," another added.

"I hope that Procter Gamble reassess their ownership of the Tampax brand, and I hope anyone who used it now boycotts it," wrote another.

"This is more than in bad taste. Utterly tone-deaf to all females including girls, who use this product," another wrote.

In September, Tampax sparked a firestorm on social media after it said that "not all people with periods are women."

"Fact: Not all women have periods," read the post, which has racked up 15,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets. "Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let's celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed! #mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful."

"I’m genuinely interested to know who at Tampax thought it might be a good idea to gamble your entire client base (Biological Women) against this anti-factual and anti-woman, virtue vomit," a critic wrote.

Meanwhile, others praised the company for being inclusive of the trans community. "Literally yes, trans men and non-binary people get periods," another person wrote. "How is that so hard to understand?"

In response to its critics, Tampax issued a statement defending the controversial tweet reiterating how the company supports "all women."

"At the same time, we’re also committed to diversity and inclusion, and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all those who use our products," Tampax said in a press release.

"Unfortunately, periods are a taboo subject for many — regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity — and it’s critically important that everyone feels like they belong and that they can be their unique selves when having these conversations, purchasing or using period products. Together, we can help create a world free from bias."