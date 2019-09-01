Taco Bell sacks these 9 menu items

It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.
Continue Reading Below
That’s at least what Taco Bell fans are saying about the fast food chain’s updated menu. In a tweet and blog post that went up Aug. 28, the company announced nine items it is getting rid of.
“It’s kind of like our version of decluttering a closet,” the release said—which allows Taco Bell to focus on its best sellers and combos according to Nation’s Restaurant News.
So, what’s actually leaving? Here's the list:
Beefy Mini Quesadilla
Advertisement
Chips & Salsa
Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
Double Decker Taco
Double Tostada
Power Menu Burrito
XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
The Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos will also be leaving the menu, but the regular Doritos Locos Taco will remain.
These new menu changes are set to take effect on Sep. 12, according to the Taco Bell blog.
“As you can see, we gave our menu a brand new look-and-feel to help make ordering easier,” the blog said. “We removed some items and updated it with a craveable assortment that includes best-sellers and updated combo options.“
MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...
All isn’t lost though, because Taco Bell has released a full list of its updated combo menu along with their corresponding numbers. This includes 10 regular combos and three breakfast options.
Here's the refreshed menu:
3 Crunchy Tacos Supreme
3 Soft Tacos Supreme
Burrito Supreme
Steak Quesarito
Nachos BellGrande
2 Chicken Chalupas Supreme
Chicken Quesadilla
Mexican Pizza
Crunchwrap Supreme
Cheese Gordita Crunch
Breakfast Crunchwrap
Grande Scrambler
Breakfast Quesadilla
This menu refresh not only simplifies and organizes Taco Bell’s best sellers, but it also comes at a time when other quick-service restaurateurs like McDonald’s have allowed menu trimming at select franchises.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.