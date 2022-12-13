Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

California

Supreme Court will not block California flavored tobacco ban

Ban approved by 76% of voters in November takes effect Dec. 21

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Tobacco companies suffered a loss Monday when the Supreme Court refused a request to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was approved by voters in November.

The ban takes effect Dec. 21. R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court's intervention to stop it from happening ahead of time.

Justices provided no additional comments and no noted dissents following their decision. 

Proposition 31 as it was called on the ballot passed with 76% of the votes. The legislation was signed into law in 2020 but had to be held until voters decided whether to put it into effect.

EXPERTS ROAST GAVIN NEWSOM FOR LATEST PRICE GOUGING ACTIONS: 'NEEDS TO BE EXTREMELY EDUCATED'

New Jersey flavored vape file

File photo of a worker organizing flavors for E-cigarettes and vape devices in a local store in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In-person stores and vending machines will be prohibited from selling flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers.

Those who violate the requirements would be fined a $250 penalty for each violation.

CALIFORNIA VOTING LEADS TO BAN OF FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Boxes of cigarettes

This photo shows a tobacconist shop.  (BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Supporters of the ban say the law was necessary to put a stop to a staggering rise in teen smoking.

California raised the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 in 2016. The federal government followed suit in 2019. 

Supreme Court building

FILE: The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

R.J. Reynolds filed a federal lawsuit filed the day after the Nov. 8 vote, but lower courts refused to keep the law on hold while the suit proceeds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 