California voting leads to ban of flavored tobacco products

Legislation signed into law in 2020, but voters had to decide whether to put into effect

California voters passed Proposition 31 Tuesday, banning the sale of flavored tobacco products statewide except for hookah tobacco, loose-leaf tobacco and premium cigars.  

The proposition passed with 76% of the votes, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. 

The legislation was signed into law in 2020 but had to be held until voters decided whether to put it into effect.

The passage of Prop 31 means in-person stores and vending machines will be prohibited from selling flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers.

Those who violate the requirements would be fined a $250 penalty for each violation.

Surveys suggest about 20% of adults and 50% of minors use menthol cigarettes among cigarette smokers. Additionally, surveys suggest most users of e-cigarettes, vape cartridges and similar devices use flavored products.

California raised the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 in 2016. The federal government followed suit in 2019. 

Last year, California’s tobacco taxes raised about $2 billion, according to FOX 11. 