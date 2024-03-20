Starbucks Rewards: Make the most of the program and earn free food and drinks

Founded and headquartered in Seattle, Starbucks is the world's largest and most popular coffeehouse chain, with nearly 40,000 stores in 78 global markets.

The company has tapped into its massive customer base with its Starbucks Rewards program — offering store credit for free menu items, exclusive promotions and more.

How do I sign up for Starbucks Rewards?

Customers can sign up for Starbucks Rewards on the company's website, as well as on its app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. Starbucks accounts are free to create.

How do Starbucks Rewards work?

Starbucks' primary reward system is its Stars program, which allows customers to accumulate store credit, or "Stars."

One Star is earned with each dollar spent at a Starbucks location — though two Stars are earned per dollar when prepaid through the app.

"To save time and earn Stars twice as fast, add money to your digital Starbucks Card using any payment option," the company's site explains. "Scan and pay in one step or order ahead in the app."

Stars can also be accrued faster through "Bonus Star" challenges, Double Star Days, and periodic, member-exclusive games offered through the app.

What can I get with the Stars I accumulate?

Starbucks starts offering rewards at 25 Stars, and pricier items are given out for free as more are racked up.

Here's what your Stars can get you under the chain's tiered rewards system:

25 Stars: Beverage customizations (espresso shots, milk, syrup, etc.)

Beverage customizations (espresso shots, milk, syrup, etc.) 100 Stars: Brewed coffees and teas, packaged snacks and bakery items

Brewed coffees and teas, packaged snacks and bakery items 200 Stars: Hot breakfast and handcrafted drinks, including cold brew, lattes and Frappuccino products

Hot breakfast and handcrafted drinks, including cold brew, lattes and Frappuccino products 300 Stars: Lunch sandwiches, packaged "protein boxes" and ground coffee

Lunch sandwiches, packaged "protein boxes" and ground coffee 400 Stars: Signature cups, drink tumblers, and other merchandise worth up to $20

What other rewards can I expect?

Starbucks also teases other Rewards perks outside its Stars system. Other freebies offered to you as a member include a free item of choice on your birthday (an option to enter your DOB is given when creating your account), as well as free beverage refills.

Members are also able to place orders in the Starbucks app, track their progress and pick them up in-store, curbside, or via drive-thru at participating locations.

Rewards from Starbucks' partners

Starbucks' partnerships with Delta and Bank of America allow customers to maximize the benefits they reap from the companies' loyalty programs.

Delta offers one SkyMile per Star accumulated on a qualifying purchase when members of both companies' loyalty programs link their accounts. Double Stars are offered if you make a Starbucks purchase on a day you're also scheduled to fly Delta.

Bank of America, meanwhile, offers 2% cash back on qualifying purchases charged to credit and debit cards linked to Starbucks Rewards accounts.

Customers can also claim a bonus Star for every two dollars they spend through the Starbucks app on their linked, eligible cards.