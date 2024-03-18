Starbucks re-aligns top leadership roles splitting US and international CEOs

Starbucks is mixing things up in its top leadership structure, appointing additional CEOs to oversee certain geographic regions.

The coffee giant announced Monday it has created a new role of CEO for North America, tapping 13-year Starbucks veteran Michael Conway for the job. Conway currently serves as group president for international and channel development.

Starbucks will also elevate chief marketing officer Brady Brewer, who has spent 20 years with the company, to assume the role of CEO, Starbucks International.

Brewer will oversee several regions, including Asia Pacific; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Japan; Latin America and the Caribbean.

Chairwoman Belinda Wong and Molly Liu will continue their roles as co-CEOs of the Starbucks China team.

"We are making strong progress against our Triple Shot with Two Pumps Reinvention plan," Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks chief executive officer, said in a statement announcing the move.

"To further accelerate progress, consistent with our ambitions, we are realigning the organization to balance clear geographical focus with investing in functional capabilities to scale around the world, generating productivity and reinvigorating our partner culture," Narasimhan added.

The leadership changes will go into effect April 1.