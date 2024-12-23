Starbucks baristas strike to grow to 300+ stores nationwide

Starbucks baristas' fast-growing unfair labor practice strike is expected to hit historic levels Tuesday as hundreds of stores nationwide prepare to join walkouts at the coffee giant.

The Starbucks Workers United strike, prompted by failed union contract negotiations, began Friday and is expected to continue to escalate during the holidays - potentially affecting more than 300 stores nationwide, according to Workers United.

Baristas in Boston, Philadelphia, Portland and Tucson walked out Monday and joined their coworkers already on strike in Chicago, Columbus, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Seattle and St. Louis.

"The holiday season should be magical at Starbucks, but for too many of us, there’s a darker side to the peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes," Arloa Fluhr, a bargaining delegate from Illinois, wrote in a statement. "I’m a mom of three, including my daughter who is diabetic. I know what it’s like to panic because my hours were slashed, and I won’t be able to pay my bills and could lose access to healthcare, including my daughter’s insulin. That’s why we’re steadfast in our demands for Starbucks to invest in baristas like me."

Workers United reported Starbucks backtracked from prior commitments, proposing an economic package in December without wage increases for union baristas and a guarantee of only 1.5% in future years.

The increase would amount to less than 50 cents an hour for most baristas, according to the union.

Elected officials on Sunday joined workers on the picket line, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Sara Kelly, Starbucks executive vice president and chief partner officer, released a statement noting over the course of the strikes, only "a very small number of stores" were temporarily closed.

Only about 170 Starbucks stores did not open as planned, the coffee chain told FOX Business on Tuesday. With more than 10,000 company-operated stores, 98% of stores and over 200,000 employees continued to serve customers.

"The overwhelming majority of Starbucks stores across the country have opened as planned and are busy with customers enjoying the holidays," Kelly wrote in the statement. "Some of the stores that temporarily closed earlier in the weekend have reopened as partners sought to come back to work."

The company said it offers a competitive average pay of over $18 per hour and "best-in-class benefits," including health care, free college tuition, paid family leave and company stock grants.

"No other retailer offers this kind of comprehensive pay and benefits package," Kelly wrote. "Workers United proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64%, and by 77% over the life of a three-year contract. These proposals are not sustainable, especially when the investments we continually make to our total benefits package are the hallmarks of what differentiates us as an employer – and, what makes us proud to work at Starbucks. "

Starbucks claims it was the union that chose to walk away from bargaining last week.

"We are ready to continue negotiations when the union comes back to the bargaining table," according to the statement.