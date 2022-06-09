South Carolina man arrested after stealing long guns from Walmart: police

A South Carolina man has been arrested after allegedly stealing multiple long guns from a local Walmart, authorities said Wednesday.

Anthony Bockus, 27, stayed inside the Walmart on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia until after the store closed on Tuesday and stole the long guns from an enclosed case, Columbia police said.

Bockus left the store with the firearms, but was caught later that night near a convenience store on Piney Road, according to authorities. Officers recovered all the stolen guns.

Police said Bockus was also accused of breaking into a Buick GMC dealership in the neighborhood on that same day and stealing multiple key fobs to vehicles.

Investigators said that Bockus was positively identified as the suspect in the crimes through surveillance video from the area.

Bockus was charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property along with a single count each of petit larceny and grand larceny.

He was being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.