Sears’ new logo very similar to Airbnb’s icon, social media users say

Embattled department store chain Sears unveiled a new logo and slogan to rebrand its image, however, the new look has caused some on social media to compare it to Airbnb’s logo.

The company debuted the new look on its Facebook page in a video late last month.

“Making moments matter,” the company wrote on Facebook. “The big, the little, and all of them in between. We’re here for yours, building a home and life you. Home. Heart. Sears. #iheartsears.”

Social media users were quick to point out the new logo looked similar.

“It has been said before, but when people look at your logo, first thing that comes to mind is Airbnb,” a tweet read.

“Great job, Sears with the new logo. It’s totally original. This should save the company,” a tweet read.

“I’ll never understand how things like this at a major companies happen … How did not one person at Sears say the logo looks like Airbnb?” a social media user wrote.

Sears responded to customers on Facebook who inquired about the new logo.

"The new icon was created to represent both home and heart, this shape also conveys motion through an infinity loop, reminiscent of one getting their arms around both home and life. The rings, like those of a tree trunk, show longevity. With home and heart at the center, the rings radiate and grow to encompass our broad assortment of products and services,” the company said in a comment on Facebook.

In October 2018, Sears filed for bankruptcy. The company’s corporate parent had 687 stores and 68,000 employees at the time of the filing.

Eddie Lampert, its former chairman, purchased the company to prevent it from going into liquidation in February. The company announced it would open smaller stores that would sell items for the home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.