Sears faces critical deadline, will it survive?

Friday is a big day for former retail icon Sears, which could potentially be forced to liquidate if its former CEO, Eddie Lampert, does not submit an official buyout bid by the end of the day.

Lampert, who is still the company’s chairman, proposed buying the struggling retailer in full for $4.6 billion through his hedge fund ESL Investments – including 500 Sears and Kmart stores, store inventory and other assets. As part of the deal, ESL would also forgive $1.8 billion of debt that the retailer owes the hedge fund.

Unless the retailer receives the bid from Lampert – or a similar one from another firm – it could be broken up by liquidators next month.

Spokespersons for both Sears and ESL declined to comment.

If Lampert does submit a bid – which will be made public – it would be decided by next Friday whether he is a qualified bidder.

Sears filed for bankruptcy in October and has since shuttered hundreds of stores as it attempts to restructure and return to profitability. As part of its bankruptcy deal, the once iconic retail chain said it would close more than 170 of its 700 stores by the end of the year.

Sears has been spinning off profitable brands – like Craftsman – to keep it afloat throughout a restructuring process.

The retailer – once the country’s largest – has not posted a profit since 2012.