Skippy recalls peanut butter jars that may contain metal fragments

Skippy is recalling thousands of peanut butter jars due to fears of possible metal fragments in the products.

The recalled jars were shipped to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP. 51.55 +0.05 +0.10%

"From our family to yours, we want you to know that we take the quality of our products very seriously and apologize to our fans for this situation," said Skippy in a statement.

"Please know this recall only affects a very limited number, 9,353 cases, of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. Only this very small amount of product was affected," the company added.

The possibly contaminated products are distinguishable via their "Best by" dates marked on the top of their lids.

Affected products include: Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread marked May 4-5, 2023; Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread marked May 5, 2023; Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread marked May 6-7, 2023; and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter with Plant Protein marked May 10, 2023.

"We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products," Skippy concluded.

Hormel Foods, owner of the Skippy brand, has recalled jars for fear of metal contamination in the past.

Skippy's previous owner, Unilever United States, recalled two of its products sold in 2015 because of a possible salmonella contamination, according to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration at the time.

The two products, 16.3 ounce plastic jars of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter and Skippy Reduced Fat Super Chunk Peanut Butter, were recalled by the company after routine testing showed salmonella may be present.