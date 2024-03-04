Sephora's Beauty Insider program: How to level up your benefits

With nearly 3,000 stores globally, Sephora has snagged the spot as one of the most popular beauty retailers in the world.

Yet, beyond the seemingly endless shelves of cosmetics and flowery fragrances lies a hidden gem: The Beauty Insider Program.

Whether you are Picasso with a makeup brush or only dabbling in the art of beauty, the Beauty Insider Program has something valuable to offer. Read on to learn how to leverage your membership to its fullest potential.

What is the Sephora Beauty Insider Program?

Sephora's Beauty Insider is a loyalty program that allows customers to earn points on purchases and redeem those points for rewards such as deluxe samples or full-size products.

Insiders also gain access to exclusive promotions, early access to sales and special events.

For every dollar spent on Sephora merchandise, program members receive one Beauty Insider point.

What are the Beauty Insider tiers?

The loyalty program offers three tiers of membership: Insider, VIB and Rouge.

All program members gain access to free shipping, seasonal savings events, end-of-year discounts and free birthday gifts. Each tier offers increasing benefits depending on how much a customer spends at the store annually.

Insider, the first tier, is free to join. It is the program's basic level, and all Sephora shoppers are automatically Insiders upon enrollment. Insiders receive birthday gifts, access to Sephora's Beauty Insider community and can redeem points for rewards. They also have access to special promotions and events.

VIB, which stands for Very Important Beauty Insider, is granted to members who spend a minimum of $350 within one calendar year. VIB members have all the benefits of Insiders, plus additional perks. They receive exclusive gifts, promotions, early access to sales and can attend VIB-only events.

Rogue, the highest tier of the program, is only available to members who spend a minimum of $1,000 within one calendar year. Rogue members have all the benefits of Insiders and VIBs. In addition, Rogue grants access to Rouge Reward, an exclusive feature that allows a customer to exchange 2,500 points for $100 off their purchase.

How do I get my Beauty Insider birthday gift?

Birthday gifts are available to all three tiers of Beauty Insider members during their birthday month, both in store and online.

It is important to note that customers are required to spend $25 to redeem their birthday gift online.

Sephora typically offers a selection of birthday gifts to choose from each year. These sets include deluxe-sized samples of popular products from well-known brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Amika, Nars and Olaplex.

The company traditionally announces birthday gift set lineups each year at the beginning of January.

What is the Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar?

The Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar is a feature of Sephora's Beauty Insider Program. It is updated on Sephora's website with new drops every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. PT, offering samples, services and experiences.

Rewards have a tendency to sell out due to high demand, and Insider members are advised to act quickly to avoid missing out.

How can I earn points faster?

Beauty Insiders earn points on all of their purchases, but there are ways to boost your points balance even faster.

Sephora advises members to keep an eye out for bonus point events, where you can earn extra points on select purchases.

Additionally, the company recommends referring your friends to the Beauty Insider program. When they sign up and make their first purchase, you will both earn bonus points.

How do I learn about special promotions and events?

Sephora regularly hosts special promotions and events exclusively for Beauty Insiders, such as the highly anticipated VIB Sale. These events offer significant discounts on a wide range of products.

These events are an ideal opportunity to stock up on your typical beauty essentials or splurge on that luxury item you have been considering taking the plunge on.

To make the most of these promotions, you can plan ahead by creating a wishlist of items you want to purchase during the sale. Be sure to check the dates and mark your calendar, so you don't miss out on the savings.

How can I get exclusive access to products?

An exciting aspect of being a Beauty Insider is gaining exclusive access to new products.

Loyalty members can make the most of this opportunity by exploring the latest beauty offerings available through the Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar.

The Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar offers a secure way to venture out of your beauty comfort zone by allowing you to explore unfamiliar yet reputable products from trusted brands.

If you choose to share reviews of these products on Sephora's website, you will earn even more Beauty Insider points, bringing you one step closer to your next reward.

By following these tips, you can make the most of your Sephora Beauty Insider membership and improve your shopping experience while maximizing savings.