Sears seeks to boost digital presence, adds new brands to site

Sears is boosting its digital presence by adding a slew of third-party sellers to its website, in categories ranging from clothing and apparel to home appliances.

The retailer announced on Monday that Hoover, Dirt Devil, Oreck, Dockers and Lucky Brand were among the brands that will join its marketplace to sell products and merchandise.

“Sears continues to grow the online product selection offered by third-party marketplace sellers as we develop new relationships with leading companies to participate in the sears.com ecosystem,” Peter Lai, chief online officer for Sears, said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SHLD SEARS HOLDINGS CORP. 1.85 0.00 0.00%

Sears will also now offer precious metals – like gold, silver and platinum – from brands like APMEX.

The retailer has been shuttering locations as it struggles to adapt to shifting consumer tastes and burgeoning competition from online retailers like Amazon.

While shares got a slight boost on Monday, they are down more than 47% so far this year.