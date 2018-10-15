These Sears, Kmart stores are closing after bankruptcy

Sears Holdings announced on Monday it will close another 142 Sears and Kmart stores, according to the struggling retailer’s bankruptcy filing.

The stores are scheduled to begin liquidation sales soon, coinciding with the holiday shopping season, according to Sears.

The latest batch of store closures comes nearly two months after Sears Holdings said it would shutter 46 additional stores by November.

Sears has closed hundreds of stores and spun off real-estate assets in recent years, part of its efforts to turn the company’s fortunes around. The retailer last recorded an annual profit in 2011 amid declining store traffic.

Sears, which filed for Chapter 11 protection early Monday, has secured at least $300 million in financing to help keep the company operational during bankruptcy. Chairman Eddie Lampert emphasized that stores will be open for business during the critical holiday shopping season.

“While we have made progress, the plan has yet to deliver the results we have desired, and addressing the company’s immediate liquidity needs has impacted our efforts to become a profitable and more competitive retailer,” Lampert said in a statement.

Here are the Sears and Kmart stores that will close as part of Sears’ bankruptcy. A list of all store closures can be viewed on Sears’ website.

Sears

Alabama

1001 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL

Arizona

3177 Chandler Village Dr, Chandler, AZ

7611 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ

6515 E Southern Ave, Mesa/East, AZ

3150 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ

2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ

California

3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA

1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA

100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA

100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto, CA

3751 S Dogwood Ave, El Centro, CA

1011 W Olive Ave, Merced, CA

5901 Florin Rd, Florin, CA

1700 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA

100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa, CA

3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA

Colorado

7001 S University Blvd, Centennial, CO

10785 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO

Connecticut

850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford, CT

Florida

733 N Highway 231, Panama City, FL

1050 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL

3100 SW College Rd Ste 300, Ocala, FL

3800 U.S. Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland, FL

303 U.S. Highway 301 Blvd W, Bradenton, FL

300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther/Fort Walton Beach, FL

Idaho

460 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID

Illinois

3340 Mall Loop Dr, Joliet, IL

Indiana

3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN

1251 U.S. Highway 31 N, Greenwood, IN

Kentucky

2625 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY

4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona, KY

Maryland

400 N Center St, Westminster, MD

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD

15700 Emerald Way, Bowie, MD

Massachusetts

1235 Worcester Rd, Natick, MA

Michigan

2100 Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park, MI

900 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor, MI

Minnesota

12431 Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka, MN

425 Rice St, St Paul, MN

Nevada

1245 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV

New Hampshire

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74, Portsmouth, NH

New Jersey

1750 Deptford Center Rd, Deptford, NJ

1500 Highway 35, Middletown, NJ

New Mexico

6600 Menaul Blvd NE Ste 700, Coronado, NM

New York

Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood, NY

600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY

75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet, NY

1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY

North Carolina

703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC

11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville, NC

400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC

Ohio

5320 Youngstown Rd, Niles, OH

Oklahoma

3201 W Main St, Norman, OK

6929 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK

Oregon

827 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem(Lancaster), OR

9800 SW Washington Square Rd, Washington Square, OR

Pennsylvania

5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois, PA

2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne/Oxford Valley, PA

100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Cornwells Heights, PA

Tennessee

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, TN

2800 N Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN

7600H Kingston Pike, West Town, TN

Texas

2605 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX

2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen, TX

6002 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX

1000 E 41st, Austin, TX

6301 NW Loop 410, Ingram, TX

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Southwest Ctr, TX

2501 Irving Mall, Irving, TX

2901 S Capitol of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek, TX

7508 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX

Virginia

100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton, VA

Washington

3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup, WA

West Virginia

9520 Mall Rd, Westover/Morgantown, WV

Wyoming

701 Se Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY

Kmart

Arkansas

2821 East Main St, Russellville, AR

California

215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore, CA

1351 E Hatch Rd, Modesto, CA

375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside, CA

3247 W Noble Ave, Visalia, CA

912 County Line Rd, Delano, CA

2530 S Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA

3968-A Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA

Florida

12350 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL

900 NW 76 Boulevard, Gainesville, FL

Georgia

400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City, GA

6239 Turner Lake Road, Covington, GA

Illinois

3701 Broadway St, Quincy, IL

430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith, IN

5000 23rd Ave, Moline, IL

4210 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL

Indiana

723 3rd Ave, Jasper, IN

6780 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN

Iowa

2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA

1111 N 2nd, Cherokee, IA

2307 Superior, Webster City, IA

Kansas

400 South Broadway, Salina, KS

7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS

Kentucky

600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson, KY

Northridge S/C U.S. Hwy 127, Russell Springs, KY

Louisiana

7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie, LA

Maine

417 Main Street, Madawaska, ME

Maryland

835 Solomons Island Rd N, Prince Frederick, MD

6163 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD

Michigan

06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix, MI

1025 M-24, Lake Orion, MI

Missouri

2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO

7100 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO

1 Flower Valley Shopping Center, Florissant, MO

New Jersey

779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ

New York

987 Route 6, Mahopac, NY

2590 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY

93 West Campbell Rd, Schenectady, NY

349 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY

8363 Lewiston Road, Batavia, NY

North Carolina

1530 East Broad Street, Statesville, NC

1001 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC

4500 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC

South Carolina

129 West Butler Avenue, Mauldin, SC

2302 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC

Ohio

15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool, OH

17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH

Oregon

3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton, OR

Pennsylvania

720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills, PA

528 W Plank Road, Altoona, PA

1502 South Fourth St, Allentown, PA

1000 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA

1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA

100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington, PA

1180 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle, PA

880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA

3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale, PA

111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras, PA

Tennessee

6909 Maynardville Pike NE, Knoxville, TN

Virginia

118 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA

6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA

2712 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA

Washington

1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA

West Virginia

1701 4th Ave W, Charleston, WV

Wyoming

4000 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY