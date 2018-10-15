These Sears, Kmart stores are closing after bankruptcy

Sears Holdings announced on Monday it will close another 142 Sears and Kmart stores, according to the struggling retailer’s bankruptcy filing.
Continue Reading Below
The stores are scheduled to begin liquidation sales soon, coinciding with the holiday shopping season, according to Sears.
The latest batch of store closures comes nearly two months after Sears Holdings said it would shutter 46 additional stores by November.
Sears has closed hundreds of stores and spun off real-estate assets in recent years, part of its efforts to turn the company’s fortunes around. The retailer last recorded an annual profit in 2011 amid declining store traffic.
Sears, which filed for Chapter 11 protection early Monday, has secured at least $300 million in financing to help keep the company operational during bankruptcy. Chairman Eddie Lampert emphasized that stores will be open for business during the critical holiday shopping season.
“While we have made progress, the plan has yet to deliver the results we have desired, and addressing the company’s immediate liquidity needs has impacted our efforts to become a profitable and more competitive retailer,” Lampert said in a statement.
Advertisement
More from FOX Business
Here are the Sears and Kmart stores that will close as part of Sears’ bankruptcy. A list of all store closures can be viewed on Sears’ website.
Sears
Alabama
1001 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL
Arizona
3177 Chandler Village Dr, Chandler, AZ
7611 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ
6515 E Southern Ave, Mesa/East, AZ
3150 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ
2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ
California
3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA
1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA
100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA
100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto, CA
3751 S Dogwood Ave, El Centro, CA
1011 W Olive Ave, Merced, CA
5901 Florin Rd, Florin, CA
1700 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA
100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa, CA
3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
Colorado
7001 S University Blvd, Centennial, CO
10785 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO
Connecticut
850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT
1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford, CT
Florida
733 N Highway 231, Panama City, FL
1050 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL
3100 SW College Rd Ste 300, Ocala, FL
3800 U.S. Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland, FL
303 U.S. Highway 301 Blvd W, Bradenton, FL
300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther/Fort Walton Beach, FL
Idaho
460 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID
Illinois
3340 Mall Loop Dr, Joliet, IL
Indiana
3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN
1251 U.S. Highway 31 N, Greenwood, IN
Kentucky
2625 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY
4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona, KY
Maryland
400 N Center St, Westminster, MD
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
15700 Emerald Way, Bowie, MD
Massachusetts
1235 Worcester Rd, Natick, MA
Michigan
2100 Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park, MI
900 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
Minnesota
12431 Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
425 Rice St, St Paul, MN
Nevada
1245 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
New Hampshire
50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74, Portsmouth, NH
New Jersey
1750 Deptford Center Rd, Deptford, NJ
1500 Highway 35, Middletown, NJ
New Mexico
6600 Menaul Blvd NE Ste 700, Coronado, NM
New York
Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood, NY
600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY
75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet, NY
1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY
North Carolina
703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville, NC
400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC
Ohio
5320 Youngstown Rd, Niles, OH
Oklahoma
3201 W Main St, Norman, OK
6929 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
Oregon
827 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem(Lancaster), OR
9800 SW Washington Square Rd, Washington Square, OR
Pennsylvania
5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois, PA
2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne/Oxford Valley, PA
100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Cornwells Heights, PA
Tennessee
2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, TN
2800 N Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN
7600H Kingston Pike, West Town, TN
Texas
2605 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX
2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen, TX
6002 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX
1000 E 41st, Austin, TX
6301 NW Loop 410, Ingram, TX
3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Southwest Ctr, TX
2501 Irving Mall, Irving, TX
2901 S Capitol of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek, TX
7508 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
Virginia
100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton, VA
Washington
3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup, WA
West Virginia
9520 Mall Rd, Westover/Morgantown, WV
Wyoming
701 Se Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY
Kmart
Arkansas
2821 East Main St, Russellville, AR
California
215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore, CA
1351 E Hatch Rd, Modesto, CA
375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside, CA
3247 W Noble Ave, Visalia, CA
912 County Line Rd, Delano, CA
2530 S Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA
3968-A Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA
Florida
12350 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL
900 NW 76 Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
Georgia
400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City, GA
6239 Turner Lake Road, Covington, GA
Illinois
3701 Broadway St, Quincy, IL
430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith, IN
5000 23rd Ave, Moline, IL
4210 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL
Indiana
723 3rd Ave, Jasper, IN
6780 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
Iowa
2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA
1111 N 2nd, Cherokee, IA
2307 Superior, Webster City, IA
Kansas
400 South Broadway, Salina, KS
7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Kentucky
600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson, KY
Northridge S/C U.S. Hwy 127, Russell Springs, KY
Louisiana
7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie, LA
Maine
417 Main Street, Madawaska, ME
Maryland
835 Solomons Island Rd N, Prince Frederick, MD
6163 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Michigan
06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix, MI
1025 M-24, Lake Orion, MI
Missouri
2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO
7100 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Flower Valley Shopping Center, Florissant, MO
New Jersey
779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ
New York
987 Route 6, Mahopac, NY
2590 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY
93 West Campbell Rd, Schenectady, NY
349 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
8363 Lewiston Road, Batavia, NY
North Carolina
1530 East Broad Street, Statesville, NC
1001 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC
4500 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC
South Carolina
129 West Butler Avenue, Mauldin, SC
2302 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC
Ohio
15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool, OH
17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH
Oregon
3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton, OR
Pennsylvania
720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills, PA
528 W Plank Road, Altoona, PA
1502 South Fourth St, Allentown, PA
1000 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA
1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA
100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington, PA
1180 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle, PA
880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale, PA
111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras, PA
Tennessee
6909 Maynardville Pike NE, Knoxville, TN
Virginia
118 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA
6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA
2712 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Washington
1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA
West Virginia
1701 4th Ave W, Charleston, WV
Wyoming
4000 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.