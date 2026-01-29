San Francisco bakery faces online backlash for selling controversial 'F--- ICE' cookies

A San Francisco bakery is facing online backlash after selling cookies with messages denouncing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company began selling shortbread cookies iced with the phrase "F--- ICE" at its three locations in the blue city this week followed recent agent-involved shootings and escalating unrest in Minnesota, according to FOX 2 San Francisco.

Owner Hilary Passman said the bakery has sold about 300 cookies per day at $3.50 each, with proceeds donated to the Minnesota Community Action Network, a coalition of more than 1,000 anti-poverty advocacy groups, FOX 2 reported.

"I don’t think anybody should be murdered in broad daylight. I don’t think these anti-immigration sweeps should be happening," Passman told FOX 2. "I just think it’s all pretty terrible."

The business said the cookies have received mostly positive feedback from customers, though the campaign has also sparked criticism online.

Some commenters have called the message "totally ignorant," arguing that ICE is "doing the job that the law requires," according to FOX 2.

Passman said the criticism has not deterred her.

"I don’t care, everyone’s allowed to have their opinions, and I’m allowed to have mine and mine is ‘F--- ICE,’" Passman said, adding that she has no plans to stop selling the cookies.

"We’re going to keep doing this as long as ICE is killing people," she said.

Regular customer Whitney Spence said she visited the bakery as soon as she heard about the fundraiser, describing the cookie as tasting "like democracy."

The controversy comes as tensions in Minneapolis continue to rise following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, who was shot and killed Saturday by Border Patrol agents while recording federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

Two U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Border Patrol agents who fired their weapons during the deadly confrontation with Alex Pretti have since been placed on administrative leave, Fox News has learned.

The move is standard procedure and should not be viewed as any suspicion of wrongdoing, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

