Meta blocks controversial site that allegedly published thousands of DHS employee names

Meta is blocking users from sharing links to a controversial website called "ICE List," which allegedly published thousands of names of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees, including immigration enforcement agents.

The site, created in 2025, claims to "document federal immigration enforcement, preserve evidence and maintain a public record for accountability."

However, critics claim the document dump could be considered doxxing.

It documents incidents, agencies, individuals, facilities, vehicles and legal authorities involved in enforcement operations.

Site creators say the list "is intended for use by journalists, researchers, advocates and the general public."

A Meta spokesperson told Fox News Digital Tuesday the move falls in line with its existing privacy policy, noting Meta removes content that shares or asks for private information, either on its services or through external links.

That information could include personal contact information, personally identifiable information such as government IDs of law enforcement, military or security personnel or residential information.

The tech company added it has taken similar action in the past to restrict content or links that violate its standards on sharing or asking for private information, stressing the policy is longstanding and not political.

"If we identify any additional instances of personally identifiable information (PII) being shared, we will promptly take appropriate action in accordance with our policies and procedures to protect user privacy and ensure compliance with relevant regulations," the spokesperson wrote in a statement to Fox Digital.

The site appeared to gain traction after the fatal Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Weeks after Good's death, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse, was fatally shot Saturday by Border Patrol agents, sparking bipartisan condemnation.

DHS initially claimed Pretti approached federal agents while armed with a 9 mm pistol and "violently resisted" when they attempted to disarm him.

Videos taken by witnesses appeared to show Pretti attending to a woman who was knocked down by agents when he was sprayed with an irritant, pushed to the ground and beaten, Fox News Digital previously reported.

An officer was seen pulling a gun from Pretti's waistband moments before Pretti was shot by Border Patrol agents.

State officials confirmed Pretti had a lawful permit to carry.

Gun rights groups, including the NRA and National Association for Gun Rights, called out the Trump administration's response to the shooting, urging politicians not to "mak[e] generalizations" or "demonize law-abiding citizens."

Despite DHS Secretary Kristi Noem quickly labeling the shooting an act of "domestic terrorism," court records obtained by Fox News Digital indicate Pretti did not have a criminal record aside from minor traffic violations.

DHS is leading the investigation into the shooting with assistance from the FBI.

DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.