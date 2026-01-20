Minneapolis businesses hammered as anti-ICE unrest continues: 'like the pandemic all over again'

A swath of businesses and restaurants in Minneapolis is taking a significant financial hit as clashes between anti-ICE agitators and federal agents continue, with some saying the situation feels like the COVID-19 pandemic all over again, according to a city official.

The protests have driven away customers hoping to avoid the unrest, leading to reduced foot traffic, temporary closures and shortened business hours. They've also kept many employees from showing up to work, further hamstringing employers, according to Adam Duininck, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Duininck estimated that business activity in South Minneapolis, where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent earlier this month and where most of the protests had occurred, is down 80% to 100%, while downtown businesses are down around 50%.

"January is already a slow time in the restaurant world, but we're seeing even bigger slowdowns than normal," Duininck said. "It's been reported that a number of restaurants are seeing half of the revenue they normally would see in a January weekday or weeknight."

Reservations for fine dining have also slowed, he said, adding that manufacturers are struggling to get employees to come to work, creating challenges for both workers trying to earn a paycheck and employers facing broader operational impacts.

"We're definitely seeing that slow down the impact to the city and its economy," he said. "People are saying this is like the pandemic all over again for some of these businesses."

Duininck warned that things wouldn't change soon either, as another protest has been planned for this weekend.

"I'm sure it was a pretty slow and quiet weekend for the restaurants," Duininck added. "A number of restaurants have cut back their hours in response to this, and so I think everyone's kind of playing it day by day, week by week."