Sam's Club cuts cost of annual membership to $8 for limited time

Sam's Club announced that it would be offering annual memberships for just $8, but only for a limited time in celebration of the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The deal is only available from June 17 to June 26, the company said in its announcement on Thursday.

The offer was first introduced as a Super Bowl promotion earlier this year and was met with a huge response. The $8 mark was established for that promotion based on the yard line the football was on at the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter of the big game.

"Our members love a cause for celebration, and they’ve told us they plan on getting together with family and friends this Fourth of July – that insight has inspired our merchants to curate and develop unique items to meet their needs," Sam's Club chief member and marketing officer Ciara Anfield wrote.

"Just like our members, we also have a ‘more the merrier attitude’, so we’re excited to be able to bring back our $8 membership offer and let more people discover the quality, convenience, and value that Sam’s Club offers," she continued.

A membership typically costs $45 per year, according to the company's website. Consumers interested in the limited time deal can go to a Sam's Club store and mention the "4th of July offer" at the membership desk.

The offer is limited to one per person and is only available for new members and previous members with accounts that have been inactive for 6 months or more, Sam's Club said.

"This promo is only for new Members and previous Members with inactive accounts of 6 months or more," the company wrote on Twitter.

The offer does not include "Plus" memberships, which include free shipping and pharmacy discounts.