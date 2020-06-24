Saks Fifth Avenue reopen after coronavirus shutdown

Saks Fifth Avenue reopened its Manhattan flagship store to customers on Wednesday, weeks after boarding up its store with plywood and barbed-wire fencing to deter looting during protests over the death of George Floyd.

The reopening marks the first time the luxury retailer has been open to customers since March 17, when it closed in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Earlier this month, the department store enlisted security guards and dogs and put up barbed-wire fencing to deter looters during the citywide protests.

The department store revealed its iconic windows displaying the message “Saks loves New York."

Saks implemented a slew of health and safety measures in stores including enhanced cleaning protocols and regular sanitization of high-touch areas like fitting rooms and check-out locations in an effort to safeguard against the virus. The store has also installed ultra-violet handrail cleaners on all of its 22 escalators.

Elevator use will also be limited to seniors and signage has been posted throughout the store reminding shoppers to socially distance. Associates and customers are also required to wear face coverings in accordance with the New York state requirement and employees will undergo daily health screenings. Clothing that's been tried on will be set aside for 24 hours.

A number of luxury retailers on Fifth Avenue reopened their doors this week after companies like Apple, Target, Starbucks and other merchants boarded up locations amid protests over Floyd's death.

Bergdorf Goodman on Wednesday will start letting customers book private appointments to shop in its department store; Tiffany will pair customers with a sale associate and sanitize its jewelry after each use; and Nordstrom in Manhattan's Midtown neighborhood will provide guests with face masks as they enter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

