Saks Fifth Avenue shutting down San Francisco location after nearly 45 years

Saks Fifth Avenue will permanently shut the doors of its Union Square location in San Francisco on May 10. The luxury retailer joins a long list of brands that have closed their San Francisco locations.

In July 2024, the store announced it would be moving to an appointment-only model, meaning those looking to browse freely would have to go elsewhere. The brand has also implemented this policy at its Fifth Avenue Club locations in Palo Alto and Napa.

"While we saw meaningful engagement and success through the appointment-only format, we have made this decision as part of our integration process as we focus on long-term growth. We look forward to serving the Bay Area community at Neiman Marcus San Francisco, Neiman Marcus Palo Alto, The Fifth Avenue Club Palo Alto, Saks.com and NeimanMarcus.com," a Saks Global spokesperson told FOX Business.

The Saks Global spokesperson also told FOX Business that "transfer opportunities to Neiman Marcus San Francisco will be offered where possible, and eligible colleagues will be offered appropriate separation packages."

Saks Fifth Avenue has operated its Union Square location since 1981.

Another luxury retailer, Bloomingdale’s, is set to close its location at the San Francisco Centre shopping mall by late spring 2025.

Bloomingdale’s also said that San Francisco "has been home to the brand for nearly two incredible decades" and that it was "hopeful to be back to serve the San Francisco community in the future and look[s] forward to introducing new ways to provide enhanced service to our loyal local shoppers."

Crime in San Francisco has forced retailers and other businesses to close their doors. Denny’s, Walgreens, Michael Kors and others have shuttered San Francisco locations. So far in 2025, the San Francisco Police Department has recorded more than 8,100 crime reports, including 530 robberies and over 4,600 instances of larceny theft.

FOX Business has reached out to the Union Square Alliance for comment.

