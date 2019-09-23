Sacramento McDonald's takes unusual measure to reduce loitering

This Sacramento McDonald's isn't lovin' it, when it comes to people loitering outside its restaurant. So, management is using an unusual measure to disperse the crowd: an unpleasant noise, piped outside, that is meant to frustrate, aggravate and clear out anybody within earshot.

According to CBS Sacramento, the McDonald's franchise at 30th and K Street has decided to play "a siren" or "a loud, strange sound on speakers outside the restaurant" that is "intended to annoy and reduce the number of people standing outside the entrance." Homeless people reportedly linger outside the store at times.

Recent Yelp reviews suggest that that McDonald's management at this location are not the only ones who have noticed a serious loitering problem. Atif J., from Woodland, California, said 10 days ago: "Pretty dirty mcd with alot of homeless people and riff raff. Employees are nice but there is alot of questionable people in this area. Recommend drive through only esp at night."

Other Yelp reviewers have said the same thing. Renata D., from Berkeley, California, said in June: "crazy homeless people acting weird and frantic (I have no problem w homeless people sharing the same eating location as I do, everyone needs to eat! But these ones were not behaving normally- not violent but disturbing!)." And Rob S. from East Sacramento said in May: "This is a homeless and crazy person camp."

Whether the new tactic has the unintended effect of driving away customers is unclear.

A McDonald's spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on this report.

But, the person who runs this McDonald's in Sacramento told the station: “Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and employees. We’ve been working with Sacramento police to discourage loitering outside of our restaurants. We welcome anyone inside for an enjoyable dining experience.”

