Ross Stores opens 19 new stores in 14 states

Ross Stores said Monday it has added 19 locations to its footprint this month.

The new locations consisted of 16 of its Ross Dress for Less stores and a trio of dd’s Discounts stores, according to the clothing retailer.

The stores were opened in 14 different states across the U.S.

"This spring, we continued to expand the store base of both Ross and dd’s. Specifically for Ross, we expanded our presence in the newer markets of Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York, while dd’s growth primarily focused on existing markets of California, Georgia, and Texas," Ross Stores Executive Vice President of Property Development Richard Lietz said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new Ross locations helped bring the company’s namesake store count to 1,847, according to the retailer. Meanwhile, Ross Stores now has almost 360 dd’s Discounts stores.

The company is looking to launch roughly new 80 Ross locations and 10 dd’s Discounts stores over the course of fiscal 2025, including the latest additions.

Ross Stores CFO Adam Orvos told analysts and investors on March 4, when the retailer released its fourth-quarter earnings results, that its 90 planned openings in fiscal 2025 did "not include our plans to close or relocate about 10 to 15 older stores."

COSTCO ANNOUNCES 9 NEW STORES OPENING IN 2025, STARTING WITH 6 IN MARCH

Ross opened 75 namesake locations over the course of 2024. Fourteen new dd’s Discounts stores also opened their doors during the same timeframe, according to the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ROST ROSS STORES INC. 132.12 -3.84 -2.82%

It generated nearly $21.13 billion in sales during fiscal 2024, marking a 3.7% increase from the prior year. Its net income, meanwhile, widened to $2.01 billion.

"As we look out over the long term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,900 locations and dd’s Discounts can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers’ ongoing focus on value and convenience," Lietz said Monday in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ross Stores has been operating in the retail industry since 1980’s. It introduced its dd’s Discounts brand in the early 2000s.