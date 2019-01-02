RL Zeigler recalls 5.8 tons of sausage due to metal bits

Alabama-based meat company R.L. Zeigler has recalled nearly six tons of chicken and pork hot sausages amid concerns that some may have been contaminated with pieces of metal, officials said in a press release.

The recall applies to roughly 11,664 pounds, or 5.8 tons, of sausages labeled “red hots,” which were shipped nationwide. The sausages are contained in 24-ounce packages and have a “use by” date of Jan. 24, as well as the establishment number “Est. P-9156S.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it has not received any reports of illnesses related to the potential contamination. Consumers first flagged the issue on Dec. 13.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers,” a press release said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Authorities said anyone concerned about a potential reaction from the recalled sausage should contact their health care provider.

R.L. Zeigler Co. is based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Founded in 1927, the company manufactures various pork and poultry-based products.