Rapper Lil Pump's merchandise store now accepts bitcoin as payment

Lil Pump is giving bitcoin a much-needed boost after the cryptocurrency took a dip this week.

The 18-year-old Colombian-American rapper — who landed on Forbes' 30 under 30 music list this year — confirmed on Twitter Thursday that he would be accepting bitcoin payments on his merchandise store, Unhappy, through bitcoin’s Lightning Network.

Customers will have two crypto options upon checkout: paying with a regular bitcoin wallet or opting for the Lightning Network.

The online merchandise store is powered by OpenNode, Yahoo! Finance confirmed.

On its website, OpenNode touts itself as "a robust platform that consists of an easy to use eCommerce and retail plug-in solution, payment infrastructure API’s for developers, and the fastest payment processor limits to allow for brand new payment models and instantaneous settlements."

In the past, billionaire and bitcoin enthusiast Tim Draper has cited OpenNode as one of his reasons he's "optimistic" about the cryptocurrency despite its volatile markets.

“I am still very much optimistic. In fact, more optimistic since I am seeing services like Lightning Network and Open Node working to make bitcoin ubiquitous,” Draper previously told Fox Business, estimating that bitcoin will hit $250,000 by 2022.

Bitcoin reportedly plunged up to 5 percent this week, but Forbes reported Thursday that the price is still hovering around $5,400.

Backers are hoping recent promotion by Lil Pump, who's known for his catchy "Gucci Gang" track, will help encourage other young people to jump onboard.