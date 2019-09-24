Pumpkin spice craze: top 5 states for the fall favorite

Now that fall is here, prepare for a pumpkin spice takeover of everything from food delivery orders to canned pork product Spam.

Spam announced Monday that its limited edition pumpkin spice flavor sold out in less than seven hours after being released. The product was available on Walmart.com and Spam.com at $8.98 for a two-pack.

Meanwhile, customers are likely to order an abundance of pumpkin pancakes, milkshakes and cookies in the coming autumn months, according to data from food delivery company Grubhub.

Grubhub also measured where its customers seem to crave pumpkin the most. The states with the most pumpkin orders are California, Oregon, Washington, Ohio and Utah.

Pumpkin spice is most popular in October, when orders rise to 118% above normal levels, followed by November and September, according to Grubhub.

