Public health alert issued for meat and poultry pasties over undeclared allergen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert this week for frozen meat and poultry pasties due to an undeclared egg allergen, the USDA said.

The pasties were produced using an egg wash, which wasn’t printed on the product’s label.

FSIS didn’t request a recall for the product because it’s no longer available to buy.

The agency discovered the mistake during a routine labeling review.

The following packages are subject to the alert:

8-oz. plastic packages containing "The Pasty Oven Pasty WITH CHICKEN & CHEESE" with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

8-oz. plastic packages containing "The Pasty Oven Pasty PIZZA PASTY WITH PEPPERONI" with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

15-lb. cases containing 30 8-oz. units of "The Pasty Oven Pasty WITH CHICKEN & CHEESE" with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

15-lb. cases containing 30 8-oz. units of "The Pasty Oven Pasty PIZZA PASTY WITH PEPPERONI" with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

They were sold at The Pasty Oven restaurant in Quinnesec, Michigan, and shipped out to fundraising groups across the state as well as Wisconsin.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported yet, the USDA said.

Customers should throw out the product or return it to where they purchased it, according to the USDA.

The alert comes as a Mississippi-based beef tallow company resumes sales following a recall by the USDA this week.

"On February 6th, we were notified of a labeling issue affecting our 24 oz. beef tallow for cooking," the company, Lady May Tallow, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"While the product itself remains completely safe and unaffected, the labeling required correction," said the statement. "As a result, our manufacturer, Common Sense Soap, initiated a voluntary recall to ensure compliance."

The USDA recalled 30,000 pounds of its product.

Beef tallow is the fat that surrounds a cow's kidney. It can be used as an ingredient in cosmetics as well as in cooking.

The labeling has since been updated as sales resumed on Friday.