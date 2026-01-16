Progresso brings back viral 'soup you can suck on' candies after complete sellout last year

Progresso is reviving its viral "soup you can suck on" candies after last year’s release sold out within minutes.

The brand’s Soup Drops — hard candy inspired by classic Progresso soups — are returning for a second year with the debut of the Progresso Soup Drops Variety Can. The new variety pack features three of Progresso’s most well-known flavors, according to an announcement Thursday from General Mills.

"After selling out in just minutes last January, the soup you can suck on now debuts the first-ever Progresso Soup Drops Variety Can, featuring three of Progresso’s most iconic soup flavors," the announcement states.

Timed for National Soup Month, the lineup includes Chicken Noodle Soup Drop, Tomato Basil Soup Drop and Beef Pot Roast Soup Drop, the announcement said.

"Each Soup Drop hits on the flavors fans know and love from Progresso, and this year, they're bringing the heat — literally," the announcement said. "The new Progresso Soup Drops deliver a feeling of warmth in your mouth, making every drop taste even more like a bowl of Progresso Soup."

The limited-edition Variety Cans went on sale Thursday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. ET, with additional drops planned every Thursday through the end of January, while supplies last.

Each $2.97 bundle includes individually wrapped Soup Drops in all three flavors, along with a can of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup.

The exclusive Variety Cans will be available only on Walmart's website.

"Cold and flu season sucks, and the only way to combat this time of year is with the flavors of Progresso — whether that’s in a comforting bowl or through the joy of soup you can suck on," Maria Carolina Comings, vice president and business unit director for Progresso at General Mills, said in a statement.

"This year, Progresso Soup Drops deliver more fun, more flavor and more comfort when you need it most."

General Mills did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.