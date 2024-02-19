Expand / Collapse search
Published

Presidents Day deals to snag today at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers

Retailers offering steep discounts on Presidents Day with deals on mattresses, appliances and more

Customers are resistant to higher prices: TMK Produces Mike Watson

Retailers are offering significant discounts on an array of items for bargain hunters looking for a deal this Presidents Day, as price-conscious consumers look for a break on everyday items and major purchases alike.

Here is a look at some featured offerings you can still snag today:

Amazon

The company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018.

Anyone looking to upgrade their luggage might want to check out Amazon's deal today on Samsonite and American Tourister brands, with price cuts up to 60% off. 

The e-commerce giant is also a great place to look for bath towels right now; an eight-piece set by Belizzi Home is discounted by 59%.

Best Buy

Those in the market for major home appliances will want to explore Best Buy's deals for Presidents Day. The company is offering 40% off one Frigidaire refrigerator model along with cuts on washers, dryers, stoves and microwaves in a sale that will extend through Feb. 28. 

Mattress Firm

The Presidents Day holiday has become synonymous with mattress sales, and Mattress Firm is offering up to 60% on mattresses with queens available starting at $169.99.

Target

Shopping carts sit inside a Target store on Aug. 16, 2023, in Chicago.

Target is offering steep discounts on furniture in their four-day sale that runs through Monday, with deals on beds, desks and living room furniture, including sofas and chairs.

The retailer also has deals up to 20% off on clothing, bedding and items for organizing and storage.

Walmart

A shopping cart outside a Walmart store in Richmond, California, on Aug. 13, 2023.

Walmart's Presidents Day sale might take the cake this year, with deals up to 80% off. 

The retail behemoth slashed the price of the Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum from over $300 to less than $200, and is offering major deals on items from hair dryers to televisions and laptops.