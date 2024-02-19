Presidents Day deals to snag today at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers

Retailers are offering significant discounts on an array of items for bargain hunters looking for a deal this Presidents Day, as price-conscious consumers look for a break on everyday items and major purchases alike.

Here is a look at some featured offerings you can still snag today:

Amazon

Anyone looking to upgrade their luggage might want to check out Amazon's deal today on Samsonite and American Tourister brands, with price cuts up to 60% off.

The e-commerce giant is also a great place to look for bath towels right now; an eight-piece set by Belizzi Home is discounted by 59%.

Best Buy

Those in the market for major home appliances will want to explore Best Buy's deals for Presidents Day. The company is offering 40% off one Frigidaire refrigerator model along with cuts on washers, dryers, stoves and microwaves in a sale that will extend through Feb. 28.

Mattress Firm

The Presidents Day holiday has become synonymous with mattress sales, and Mattress Firm is offering up to 60% on mattresses with queens available starting at $169.99.

Target

Target is offering steep discounts on furniture in their four-day sale that runs through Monday, with deals on beds, desks and living room furniture, including sofas and chairs.

The retailer also has deals up to 20% off on clothing, bedding and items for organizing and storage.

Walmart

Walmart's Presidents Day sale might take the cake this year, with deals up to 80% off.

The retail behemoth slashed the price of the Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum from over $300 to less than $200, and is offering major deals on items from hair dryers to televisions and laptops.