Popular food brand Cento accused of ‘tomato fraud’ in lawsuit

A major food brand is being sued over claims it falsely marketed its canned tomatoes as premium "San Marzano" products.

Cento Fine Foods, based in New Jersey, is facing a proposed class action lawsuit claiming it misled consumers by labeling its tomatoes as "certified" San Marzano despite allegedly failing to meet the strict standards associated with the variety, according to a May 4 complaint filed in federal court in California.

"San Marzano tomatoes are considered the Ferrari or Prada of canned tomato varieties," the lawsuit states, quoting Martha Stewart's website. "Loyalists say they are well worth the higher price tag compared to other Italian or domestically produced options."

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"San Marzano" refers to both a variety of tomato and a region in Italy where they are traditionally grown. The tomatoes are a type of plum tomato, typically longer and more slender than standard varieties, with a distinct pointed end and fewer seeds, according to Martha Stewart's website.

Under European Union rules, authentic San Marzano tomatoes carry a "Protected Designation of Origin" (DOP) status — similar to products like Champagne — meaning they must be grown and processed in a designated region of southern Italy and meet strict production standards.

The complaint alleges Cento's use of "certified" falsely suggests the products are officially recognized San Marzano tomatoes, calling the brand "the primary culprit of this tomato fraud in the United States."

"Defendant’s claims that its tomatoes are ‘certified’ ‘San Marzano’ tomatoes misleadingly convey that the product is the famous San Marzano tomato certified by and exceeding the standards of Consorzio di Tutela del Pomodoro San Marzano dell’Agro Sarnese-Nocerino when in fact the product does not meet that standard," the complaint states.

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The plaintiffs say they bought Cento’s San Marzano tomatoes believing they were "authentic." They allege the products fell short of true DOP standards and say they "would never have purchased Cento San Marzanos" if they had known.

The lawsuit seeks at least $25 million in restitution and changes to Cento’s business practices.

In a statement to "Good Morning America," an attorney for Cento pushed back on the allegations.

"We believe this claim is entirely without merit. We have previously successfully defended a comparable lawsuit in New York federal court and will defend this claim vigorously as well, including seeking prompt dismissal," the attorney said.

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The company has previously faced similar claims. In a 2019 class action lawsuit, Cento said it "refutes" allegations that its tomatoes are not genuine.

"Our fields and farmers are audited by an independent third party in Italy who assures that the tomatoes are grown in the rich fertile soil of Sarnese-Nocerino at the base of Mt. Vesuvius in Campagna," the company said at the time.

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That case was dismissed in 2020, "Good Morning America" reported.

Cento Fine Foods did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.