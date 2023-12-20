Expand / Collapse search
Popular Aldi holiday Kringle recalled in 5 states over nut allergy concerns

Recall alert was issued after a customer noticed pecans in a Raspberry Danish, though packaging did not state the presence of the nuts

Wisconsin-based Racine Danish Kringles announced it is recalling Raspberry Kringles sold in select Aldi retail stores because the wildly popular danish may contain pecans, though the packaging does not say the nuts are in the product.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans could be at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the Danish.

The company, based in Racine, Wisconsin, shipped the 14oz Raspberry Kringles to stores in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, according to a recall alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product is labeled "Raspberry" and is sold on a red tray with plastic overwrap, the FDA noted, and the lot code for the items in question is "2399." The lot number can be found just above the barcode on the back nutritional label.

A photo of the raspberry danish

Racine Danish Kringles is recalling some Raspberry danishes because they could contain pecans. (Aldi / Fox News)

The FDA added that no illnesses have been reported yet.

Racine Danish Kringle Lot Code for recall

Racine Danish Kringles is recalling some raspberry danishes because they could contain pecans. (FDA)

Racine initiated the recall after a customer found a Raspberry Kringle containing pecans, though it was distributed in a package that did not state the presence of pecans.

Consumers who purchased Racine Danish Kringles Raspberry 14oz Kringles labeled with a lot code of 23299 are urged to take the item back to the retail store where it was purchased to receive a full refund.

A photo of the outside of an Aldi store

An Aldi logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens. Aldi's popular holiday raspberry kringles are being recalled because they may contain pecans. The treats are not properly labeled to indicate they may contain pecans. (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Those with questions or concerns about the recall are encouraged to call Racine Danish Kringles’ Quality Assurance Department or Chris Heyer, the company’s president, at 262-633-19819, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., CST.