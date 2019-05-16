Petco offers free upgrade to artificial-free dog and cat food this weekend

Petco will be offering customers a free upgrade to its artificial-free dog and cat food this weekend — months after the company announced plans to eliminate the sale of food with the ingredients by May 1.

Continue Reading Below

Customers can come into stores on May 18 and May 19 with the food containing the artificial ingredients and “leave with a free bag” of dog or cat food minus those elements, the store said on its website.

Artificial ingredients often include preservatives, flavors and colors.

“If you think about the pet we love do we want ethanol to be served to them? Do we want sulfur dioxide? The answer is no. Those are in certain pet foods,” Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” last year.

When first announcing the move last November, Petco said products that contained the ingredients tallied to approximately $100 million in sales, USA Today reported.

Advertisement

"Some may question whether this makes good business sense, but putting pets’ health first has always been the right thing to do for Petco,'' Coughlin said in a statement. “We hope the rest of the pet industry will join us on this path.”

This weekend’s offer, according to Petco, is valid for one free 6-pound or smaller bag of dog food or one free 4-pound or smaller bag of cat food. Customers may also be able to upgrade to three free 1.05 to 3.5 oz. cans, cups or pouches of cat food.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Certain exclusions apply.

There is a limit of one item per species per household on in-stock items only.