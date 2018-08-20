Pediatricians work with clothing designer on bulletproof backpacks

From bibles, to suits and backpacks, one company designing fashion-forward bulletproof clothing is revamping the protective equipment market.

Continue Reading Below

MC Armor designed bulletproof backpacks, specifically for the United States, aiming to protects kids.

Miguel Caballero, the creator of the Colombia-based clothing line, has equipped a number of high-profile clients including business people, American actor Steven Seagal and 13 presidents in Latin America. The protective equipment market is estimated to reach more than $5 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research, Inc.

“In the U.S. sadly there’s the gun fact – everybody can have a gun,” MC Armor marketing manager Carolina Ballesteros Casas told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday. “So here, kids need to be protected and we have the fact that there’s some school issues so we need to bring this to the United States.”

MC Armor worked with pediatricians to create a hard removable ballistic plate, which is bulletproof, and can be inserted into a backpack and used as a shield. It currently costs $199 on the company website.

“We have a company with the research and development, and the pediatricians said kids before 15 years [old] – they don’t have fat, they don’t have enough muscles, so they need to have hard ballistics,” Casas said.