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Party City expands footprint through Staples partnership after store closures

Party City’s balloons, décor and party supplies will be available in Staples stores

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Party City is expanding its retail footprint into more than 700 Staples stores nationwide, marking a major distribution push after shuttering hundreds of locations in recent years.

The partnership, announced Tuesday, will bring Party City’s balloons, décor and party supplies into Staples stores and onto its website, with plans to expand to additional locations through 2026.

The move follows a wave of closures tied to financial struggles and restructuring efforts. Instead of reopening standalone stores, the company is betting on partnerships to quickly scale its presence at a lower cost.

The rollout comes just in time for graduation season, a key spending period for retailers. Nearly 4 million students are expected to graduate in 2026, with graduation-related spending topping $6.8 billion last year, according to industry estimates.

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party city storefront

Party City has struggled financially in recent years. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

For consumers, the collaboration is designed to streamline event planning by combining party supplies with Staples’ existing print and marketing services. Shoppers will be able to purchase balloons, décor and tableware while also creating customized invitations, banners and signs in one place.

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Virginia Staples

A Staples office supply store is seen in Springfield, Virginia (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Staples, long known for office and school supplies, has been expanding its in-store services to drive foot traffic and diversify beyond its traditional business. The addition of Party City products is expected to draw in customers planning celebrations while creating opportunities to boost spending through add-on services like printing and signage.

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As part of the rollout, customers will be able to order party supplies online for in-store pickup, with additional features such as scheduled balloon pickups expected to launch in the coming weeks.

party city store closing

Staples has been expanding its in-store services to drive foot traffic and diversify beyond its traditional business.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Staples and Party City are also offering promotional deals tied to the launch, including discounts on balloons, decorations and custom printing services.

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The companies said they plan to expand the partnership to more locations over time, signaling a continued push to capture a larger share of event-driven consumer spending.