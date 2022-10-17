Orlando store owner's message to criminals: 'There's a really good chance you're gonna get shot'

Two of four suspects in an attempted "smash and grab" at an Orlando shopping mall jewelry store were shot and killed.

Police say they swarmed the Magic Mall just before noon Friday. A jewelry booth inside was robbed. At least one of the suspects was armed, FOX 35 reports.

"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in an email to the TV station. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."

Police say one of the suspects was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

WAWA SHUTTERING TWO PHILADELPHIA STORES AMID CITY'S RETAIL CRIME SURGE

The two other suspects hopped into a waiting SUV and took off, according to witnesses.

PREWORN LEVI'S JEANS FROM 1880S FOUND IN MINE SOLD FOR $87,000

Store owners at Orlando's Magic Mall said the incident is why many of them are armed.

"There's a lot of concealed license carriers here. So if you come to the Magic Mall and you want to commit a crime, there's a really good chance you're gonna get shot," one said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Normally we're good, but we have to take care of ourselves," another said.