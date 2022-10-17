Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Orlando store owner's message to criminals: 'There's a really good chance you're gonna get shot'

'If you come to the Magic Mall and you want to commit a crime, there's a really good chance you're gonna get shot,' store owner says

close
Two people are dead after being shot trying to rob a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando, police said Friday. Two suspects are reportedly still at large. FOX 35 Orlando reports. video

Jewelry store owner shoots, kills 2 trying to rob Magic Mall in Orlando, police say

Two people are dead after being shot trying to rob a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando, police said Friday. Two suspects are reportedly still at large. FOX 35 Orlando reports.

Two of four suspects in an attempted "smash and grab" at an Orlando shopping mall jewelry store were shot and killed.

Police say they swarmed the Magic Mall just before noon Friday. A jewelry booth inside was robbed. At least one of the suspects was armed, FOX 35 reports.

"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in an email to the TV station. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."

Police say one of the suspects was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

WAWA SHUTTERING TWO PHILADELPHIA STORES AMID CITY'S RETAIL CRIME SURGE

The two other suspects hopped into a waiting SUV and took off, according to witnesses. 

PREWORN LEVI'S JEANS FROM 1880S FOUND IN MINE SOLD FOR $87,000

SkyFOX Magic Mall robbery

An overhead view of the police response at Orlando's Magic Mall after a "smash and grab" at a jewelry store.  (FOX 35 Orlando)

Store owners at Orlando's Magic Mall said the incident is why many of them are armed.

"There's a lot of concealed license carriers here. So if you come to the Magic Mall and you want to commit a crime, there's a really good chance you're gonna get shot," one said.

Magic mall suspect shooting

Two people are dead after being shot trying to rob a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando, police said Friday. Two suspects are reportedly still at large. (FOX 35 Orlando)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Normally we're good, but we have to take care of ourselves," another said.