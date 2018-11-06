Nike seeks to dismiss class-action gender pay discrimination suit

Nike on Monday filed a motion to dismiss elements of a class-action lawsuit that accuses the sports apparel giant of gender-based wage discrimination and other offenses, according to a report.

Originally filed last August, the lawsuit on behalf of seven female former Nike employees alleges the company violated state and federal wage equality laws. The plaintiffs seek a court order that would require Nike to pay all employees equally, as well as unspecified monetary damages.

In its filing, Nike said the lawsuit is too broad in scope and would expose the company to unnecessary discovery during court proceedings, the Portland Business Journal reported. The brand asked a judge to dismiss three of the lawsuit’s four claims, including alleged federal and state wage violations.

"Plaintiffs have not alleged any factual predicate that makes these claims plausible or warrants imposing upon Nike and the court the considerable burden and expense of litigating their overbroad claims," Nike said in the motion.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.

Nike has faced close scrutiny in recent months after several high level employees, including former Nike brand president Trevor Edwards, left the company amid allegations that they fostered or participated in a toxic work environment that was discriminatory toward women. In response, Nike CEO Mark Parker said the company was reviewing its internal practices.

Nike shares have advanced more than 23 percent this year.