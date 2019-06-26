Nike scraps roll out of new shoe line after Japanese designer backs Hong Kong protests: Report

Nike Inc. reportedly scrapped plans to unveil a new line of shoes with a top Japanese brand after the designer expressed support for the Hong Kong protests against a measure to allow China to extradite residents for trial.

The Seattle-based company teamed up with Undercover and designer Jun Takahashi to release a new, limited-edition sneaker exclusively in China on June 14.

That rollout was delayed after Takahashi posted a photo on Undercover’s Instagram of the Hong Kong protests, captioning it “no extradition to China,” according to the Financial Times.

A Nike spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment. The posting on Undercover’s account has since been deleted.

One Chinese retailer received a notice that the June 14 launch would not occur, the Financial Times reported, while another vendor said it was removing all Undercover products from its inventory for “special reasons.”

The Hong Kong government suspended consideration of the extradition measure after millions of residents flooded the city’s streets to protest against the bill, which critics say would expose citizens to a less transparent legal system in mainland China.