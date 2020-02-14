Nike's $400 auto-lacing basketball sneaker set for release

Nike is set to release the latest version of its auto-lacing basketball sneaker in time for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Dubbed the Nike Adapt BB 2.0, the tech-enhanced sneaker will hit shelves with a $400 price tag, or $50 more than last year’s edition of the shoe. Wearers can control the fit via buttons on the sneaker itself or through the Nike Adapt app. The app also allows users to customize the sneaker light color and check charge levels.

“The refining of fit continues in the Nike Adapt BB 2.0, evolving the design principles of its predecessor to improve on-court play, while retaining the spirit of the tech’s underlying magic: the thrill of a glimpse into the future,” Nike said in a blog post.

Upgrades for the Adapt BB 2.0 include the addition of “Air Zoom Turbo” cushioning to the sneaker. Nike said the addition is designed to give the sneakers a “bouncier” feeling on the basketball court.

The latest iteration also added a stretchable material to make the shoe easier to put on and remove.

While the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 won’t be available for purchase until Feb. 16, the sneaker debuted in the NBA back in January. Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant, a Nike athlete, wore the sneaker during a Jan. 20 game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ahead of the general release, some Nike Adapt BB 2.0 sneakers have already sold on the secondary market. Resale platform StockX lists 72 total sales of the sneaker at an average price of $486.

