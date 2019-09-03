NHL's Alex Ovechkin scores breakfast cereal deal - and it's not a Wheaties box

In the tradition of Flutie Flakes with former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie or Gronk Flakes with New England Patriots recently retired All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, here comes Ovi-O's.

Continue Reading Below

The All-Star Washington Capitals’ left wing Alex Ovechkin is getting his own breakfast cereal just in time for the start of the NHL season. Ovi O’s, which is set to be sold in all 163 Giant Food grocery stores throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Delaware starting Sep. 17. The Caps begin the NHL preseason at the Capital One Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 16th.

Dedicated fans will be able to pick up the 12.25-ounce box of honey nut-flavored cereal for $2.69.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Maryland-based Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc., which is a non-profit that’s dedicated to funding local research initiatives, programs and facilities.

In announcing the new breakfast offering Ovechkin said he was happy about the partnership and being able to make a difference. “I love cereal and it’s a huge honor to work with Giant to make Ovi O’s and help the Children’s Cancer Foundation support kids and families in the D.C. community,” he said in the statement.

Advertisement

Giant Food spokesperson Tori Partykevich told FOX Business the decision to offer Ovi O's was because "many hockey fans in the greater Washington, D.C. area, love to support the spirit and energy of Alex Ovechkin. Partnering with Alex seemed like a natural fit.”

This is Giant's first such cereal partnership. “Past collaborations with the NHL were looked at, but it is the connection that Alex Ovechkin has with the Washington, D.C. community and the entire region, that makes this partnership so special,” Partykevich added.

NHL star and captain of the Washington Capitals, Alex Ovechkin, is the face of his own cereal at Giant Food grocery stores. (Giant Food)

Sale projections aren’t available, but Partykevich assures that Giant Food is optimistic that shoppers will enjoy Ovi O’s along with the worthy cause it supports.

The product also offers an augmented reality game, "Ovi O’s Slapshot,” Partykevich said that cereal eaters “using Snapchat’s Lens Studio, customers can play the game by scanning the box in the app.” The interactive hockey game allows players to help Ovechkin shoot cereal pieces at moving targets.

Ovi O’s come at a time when the U.S. cereal market is experiencing a lull in sales due to fierce competition it faces with on-the-go options and the ever-growing fast food breakfast field.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Americans spent $8.49 billion on traditional cereal in 2018—which is down six percent from 2013 per data from market research firm Information Resources, Incorporated.

Moreover, The Wall Street Journal reported that market research firm Mintel predicts cereal sales will drop five percent by 2023.

In the list of athletes who have had their own breakfast cereal, Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie's corn flakes in 1998 may be the best seller. Also created to raise money for a good cause -- autism awareness in honor of Flutie's son who is autistic -- Flutie Flakes sold more than three million boxes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS