NBA star's tequila brand unveils platinum chrome-finished, limited-edition bottle for $149.99

Cincoro, a tequila brand co-founded by decorated basketball star Michael Jordan and four other NBA elites, revealed its latest expression in September while celebrating the five-year anniversary of the celebrity-owned brand.

A-listers including country music star Eric Church, Derek Jeter, DJ Khaled and Serena Williams, Cincoro co-owner, among others, attended the suave NYC bash, which included French Petrossian caviar. Añejo Cristalino, a limited-edited tequila expression, was unveiled to guests.

"Five years ago, we set out to create an exceptional brand and achieve the gold standard in tequila," Jordan said in a press release to FOX Business. "What started as a passion project has grown into something truly special with some of my closest friends joining the business and enjoying Cincoro together, whether it’s stateside or around the world."

Wyc Grousbeck, majority owner of the Boston Celtics; his wife, finance guru Emilia Fazzalari; Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers; and Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks round out Cincoro’s founding five.

The Añejo Cristalino, encapsulated in a platinum chrome-finished bottle, is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave harvested from Jalisco, Mexico.

Only five states in Mexico – Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Tamaulipas – are authorized to make authentic tequila.

Epicures of tequila can anticipate smooth notes of citrus, agave, and fruit from Añejo Cristalino as the liquor is aged over 20 months in Tennessee Whiskey barrels, according to the press release.

The bottle, stamped with a $149.99 price tag, sits at the high end of premium añejo tequilas.

"Being a part of this journey has been incredibly rewarding. I’m passionate about quality and excellence in everything I do, and that’s exactly what we strive for with Cincoro," Williams said in the press release provided to FOX Business.

Amid barrel maturation, Añejo Cristalino, which is typically bottled immediately upon aging, becomes dark in color. Cincoro’s expression is filtered to both remove color and enhance flavor.

The originators of Cincoro are shoulder-to-shoulder with innovative limited-edition bottles.

In 2021, Cincoro announced a commemoration bottle of the 2021 NBA Championship after Edens’ finals win.

Late in 2023, the brand unleashed 150 bottles of añejo at Miami Art Basel designed by internet star and artist Joshua Vides. The $649.99 bottle was dipped in a striking black-and-white Ben-Day dot art.

Other Cincoro expressions include Blanco, priced at $65 per bottle, Gold, a blend of four expressions priced at $349.99 per bottle and Extra Añejo, aged underground for 40 to 44 months, and tasting of wood, raisin, fig, light coffee and dark chocolate, with a whopping $1,699.99 sticker price.

In May, Cincoro welcomed Williams, Jeter, professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, among other VIPs as co-owners of the brand first revealed to tequila lovers in 2019.