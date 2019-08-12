The bold new lipstick ad some say is too provocative

NARS makeup retailer unveiled an Instagram ad for their "Morocco Lipstick" lipstick enough to make viewers, well, blush.

The bold black bottles have gotten a lot of love from celebrities and makeup fanatics in recent weeks – even scoring a few bars in a Drake serenade.

With product names like "Satin Orgasm Lipstick," “Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil Sex Machine,” and “Lipstick Sheer Sexual Healing,” NARS is not afraid of a little controversy, but commenters are clapping back claiming the latest ad is too provocative.

One person who commented on the ad said it was “gross and inappropriate” for a public space.

With a creamy, slow-motion lipstick melt – in-reverse – the ad teases consumers to the edge.