Mike Tyson’s weed company markets new ear-shaped edibles

Tyson built into his cannabis product an homage to one of his most iconic moments

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has used his retired years to build an acting career and a weed empire, and now the business entrepreneur is looking to cash in one of his most iconic moments.

Few moments in Tyson’s boxing career stand out quite like his biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their 1997 bout, but that very moment has become a marketing opportunity for the former, who has launched a new brand of weed edibles shaped like — you guessed it, an ear with a bite taken out of it.

Tyson has worked on building a weed empire ever since he tried cannabis products for the first time and claimed it profoundly affected his life.

In 2018, Tyson’s business sold cannabis products including flowers, edibles, and pre-rolls, and his first major endeavor into the cannabis sector was Tyson Ranch, a 40-acre cannabis ranch in California, Forbes reported.

Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Cares & We 2 Matter Fundraiser on December 05, 2021, in Newport Beach, California.

From there, Iron Mike launched a cannabis-named podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

In 2021, after the Ranch failed, Tyson’s announced an overhaul, Tyson 2.0, and a new line of products.

Mike Tyson celebrates after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr. in the locker room during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

"I’ve never felt as healthy in my life, I’ve never felt as clear in my life," Tyson said during an interview in 2021, Forbes reported.  "I tried 5-MeO-DMT, the God molecule, and my whole life changed."

Tyson, the company’s chief brand officer, added: "I lost 100 pounds. I started fighting people again, at 55. Everything started to change from a business perspective, from a health perspective, and from an ideology perspective as far as the clearness of my thinking. I didn’t know I could feel this good at 55."