McDonald’s giving away free fries for the rest of the year

McDonald’s is looking to satiate your hunger and your wallet with new summer deals.

The fast-food chain is giving away free medium French fries every Friday for the rest of the year.

However, in order to take advantage of the deal you’ll need to download and register on their mobile app in addition to making a $1 purchase.

They are also running another deal for a free soft drink every Tuesday and Thursday through the end of the year.

The deals began on July 2 and will run until Dec. 30.

They are also giving away free 90s-inspired merchandise in honor of “throwback Thursday.” Orders of $5 or more placed through Uber Eats will give customers a chance to score swag, including shirts, socks, bandanas and pins.