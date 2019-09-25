Marshalls opens online store with interactive web, mobile features

Discount shopping is moving to the digital age.

Continue Reading Below

Marshalls unveiled its new online store Tuesday, announcing the launch in a press release and on Twitter.

“Best. News. Ever! Shop Marshalls online and save on (even more) surprises.” the discount retailer tweeted Tuesday.

Marshalls is the third subsidiary owned by TJX Companies to open an online store. TJ Maxx and discounted outdoor retailer Sierra, both have shopping sites already.

Meanwhile, HomeGoods and HomeSense have websites, but those sites don’t have shopping platforms.

Advertisement

According to Tuesday’s press release, Marshalls.com will have the same categories that customers see in-store, but the website will have its own blend of merchandise.

The release said the store will also offer shoppers new features including curated shops, inspiration from influencers and a mobile “Swipe to Shop” feature, where customers can swipe through merchandise they want to buy or save for later.

Shoppers can also make returns in much the same way they could for in-store purchases, either in the mail or in-store, according to the release.

"We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime," Mark DeOliveira, Executive Vice President, TJX Digital US said in the release.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TJX TJX 55.52 +0.22 +0.40%

"This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations,” DeOliveira added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Marshalls has more than 1,100 stores in 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.