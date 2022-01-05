Macy's reduces store hours amid omicron surge, staffing shortages

Macy's is temporarily reducing store hours nationwide due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

For the remainder of January, all Macy's stores will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time Monday through Thursday. Friday to Sunday store hours will remain unchanged, a Macy's spokesperson told FOX Business.

Hours vary by location, but most Macy's stores normally operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the spokesperson added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the meantime, employees will still work their normal allocated hours, according to Macy's.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place," the spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. "Health and safety of our colleagues and customers continue to be our top priority."

Macy's isn't the only company taking extra precautions amid the recent surge in omicron cases throughout the country.

Recently, Walmart temporarily closed some of its stores in a handful of states to allow for crews to clean and sanitize.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S INC. 27.20 -0.91 -3.22%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business that the temporary closures are part of the company's ongoing effort to deep clean stores throughout the pandemic. The cleanings are done on a case-by-case basis, following an assessment of the area and location.

The highly contagious omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

As it continues to spread, new COVID-19 cases per day have more than tripled over the past two weeks, reaching a record-shattering average of 480,000.

As a result, multiple industries are struggling as infected workers go into isolation.

FOX Business' Emmett Jones and The Associated Press contributed to this report.