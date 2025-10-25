Lucchese Bootmaker keeps American craftsmanship alive for over a century: 'Very proud of what we're doing'

Lucchese Bootmaker has spent more than a century perfecting its craft and continues to take pride in manufacturing the majority of its products on U.S. soil.

Founded in 1883, the Texas-based retailer sells a range of luxury Western products but is best known for its cowboy boots, which are handcrafted using "the best raw materials," according to Doug Hogue, vice president of brand and product at Lucchese Bootmaker.

"We feel that we make the most beautiful cowboy boot in the world," Hogue told FOX Business. "We're very proud of what we're doing."

At the company's manufacturing facility in El Paso, as many as 200 artisans touch each boot.

"I've seen a lot of companies go and move products overseas," Hogue said. "It's really important to us to keep that heritage, and it's really a very important part of our authenticity."

The process of creating each cowboy boot begins with selecting the last — the form around which each boot is built — followed by the selection of materials. The company utilizes an "enormous" amount of exotic materials, including alligator, ostrich and crocodile, according to Hogue.

"We make sure that every pair of boots match," he said. "… So they look like they come from a similar animal."

Once materials are chosen, the components are cut, stitched, embroidered and assembled.

"The boots are made inside out," Hogue said. "So everything is stitched from the inside, and it gets partway through the assembly process, and they're actually pulled through so they're right side out."

From there, the boots move through lasting and welting, followed by a finishing process that involves sanding, staining and polishing. The entire process takes roughly four to six weeks to complete, according to Hogue.

"Every boot is made one at a time, he said. "There are not racks of 24 or 36 or 48 boots that run through all at the same time. Each boot is individual."

The company's best-selling mens "Original Exotic" boots retail for about $3,995, while its classic "Original" mens boots are priced around $1,195, according to its website.

While boots remain at the heart of Lucchese’s business, the company also sells cowboy hats, dress shirts, sports jackets, handbags, accessories, clothing, wallets, travel gear and more, according to its website.

"We make a whole range of products for the Western lifestyle," Hogue said. "It's not just cowboy boots. … We try to be able to outfit our male and female consumers from head to toe. … We're a lifestyle brand and not just a boot maker."