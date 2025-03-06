BJ's Wholesale Club plans expansion into Texas

BJ's Wholesale Club is planning to open dozens of locations over the next few years, several of which will be located in Texas.

The company is planning to open between 25 and 30 clubs over the next two fiscal years, though "several" will be located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as early as next year, according to the membership club.

The 25 to 30 new club openings include recently opened locations in Brooksville, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — both of which opened last month — and a new location in Southern Pines, North Carolina, set to open this Friday. Additional spots are also opening in Whippany, New Jersey, and Staten Island, New York.

The company is also planning to open up locations in Delray Beach and Casselberry, Florida, as well as Warner Robins, Georgia, and Sevierville, Tennessee, throughout the fiscal year.

Each new location will provide 100 to 150 job opportunities in the local communities, the company said.

CEO Bob Eddy said Texas' economic expansion and growing population make the state a "great fit" for the company. In recent years, several companies have moved operations to Texas.

One of the latest was Chevron, which announced in August that it would move its headquarters from San Ramon, California, to Texas.

A few years before, that financial services company Charles Schwab moved its headquarters to the Dallas-Forth Worth area, as well as tech company Oracle and electic carmaker Tesla.

Companies have been slowly expanding their presence in the state even before the pandemic, with Amazon opening up a massive tech hub in Houston in 2019.

In the fall of 2024, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took a victory lap after data showed that the Lone Star State has led the nation in job creation over the past year.