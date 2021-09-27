Expand / Collapse search
Lowe’s thanks first responders with special offer

First responders can sign up for the promotion online

Lowe’s will recognize firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, nurses and doctors nationwide in store and on Lowes.com with a 10% discount available from Oct. 22 to 24. 

"Our nation’s first responders wake up each day with a mission to serve others," Lowe's chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. "By providing this special discount, we hope to offer a gesture of gratitude and appreciation to the many brave individuals who put their lives on the line each and every day."

First responders can sign up for the promotion at Lowes.com/firstresponders  and will receive an email with their redeemable coupon. 

In honor of Fire Safety Month, Lowe's will also host fire safety education events on Oct. 2 and 9 in more than 1,000 of its parking lots

In honor of Fire Safety Month, Lowe's will also host a series of fire safety education events and demos in more than 1,000 of its parking lots on Oct. 2 and 9. The events, which will be led by local fire departments with fire trucks and First Alert, will enforce COVID-19 safety guidelines, including masks and social distancing.   

The discount comes after the home improvement retailer previously donated more than $2 million towards Hurricane Ida disaster relief efforts. 

In addition, Lowe's associates recently completed three projects in support of first responders through its 100 Hometowns initiative, including upgrading the Mereta Volunteer Fire Department in Texas, which serves double duty housing firefighting equipment and functioning as a community hall, rebuilding Austin Child Guidance Center following damage from Texas' winter storm in 2020 and expanding the Cleveland Hope Lodge, which offers a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to Ohio for care.